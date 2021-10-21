Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 183,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

