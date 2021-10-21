State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $99.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.12. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.62.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.