Stantec (TSE:STN) Trading Up 11.4%

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)’s share price was up 11.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$69.93 and last traded at C$69.02. Approximately 283,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 242,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

