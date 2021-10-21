Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $187.57 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

