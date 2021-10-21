Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Separately, Greenridge Global decreased their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

STAF stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAF. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

