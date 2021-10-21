STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 7%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.20 and last traded at $126.19. Approximately 16,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 533,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 299.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 121.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after buying an additional 123,168 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

