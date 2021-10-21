Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price objective on Sprott in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 34.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$35.86 and a 52-week high of C$57.90.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$44.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.3399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

