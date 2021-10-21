Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 5.14% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 96,186 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $85,446.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.73. 32,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.36. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.1669 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

