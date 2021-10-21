Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.72). Splunk posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 98,050 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $248,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 118.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

