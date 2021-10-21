Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Spire worth $62,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

