Spheroid Universe (SPH) Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $216,120.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00067731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00071752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,800.59 or 0.99769633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.00 or 0.06478815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

