SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $507.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $341.80 and a 52 week high of $508.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

