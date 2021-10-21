Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Southwest Gas worth $378,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SWX opened at $67.35 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

