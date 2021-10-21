Southside Bancshares Inc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.57 (LON:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 101.50 ($1.33). 180,582 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.08. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.37).

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Mike Balfour purchased 10,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

