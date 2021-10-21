Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos is well-positioned to benefit from its proprietary software backed by a comprehensive product portfolio. The company remains focused on its three strategic initiatives — the expansion of its brand, increasing its offerings, and driving operational excellence. Sonos is benefiting from robust demand for its products in the growing global audio market. It outsources the manufacturing process to contractors based in China for a competitive advantage. Extended partner ecosystem and geographical footprint aid its growth strategy. However, its business is highly susceptible to seasonality that creates a discrepancy in quarterly revenues. It operates in technologically evolving markets. High research and development costs strain its margins. High concentration risks and supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic are other concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Sonos stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 418,858 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

