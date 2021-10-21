Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.49-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

