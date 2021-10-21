Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:SON opened at $61.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

