Solrise Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.00102741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,872.63 or 1.00073905 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.94 or 0.06479693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022688 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,907,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.