SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $307.36 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 121.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average of $263.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

