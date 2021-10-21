Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Short Interest Update

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 40,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $1,123,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $2,715,705.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,181,758 shares of company stock worth $317,351,777 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.33 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

