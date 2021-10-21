Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNMRF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snam has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Snam has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

