Smaugs NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $372,727.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.