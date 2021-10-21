SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.55 million.

Shares of SGH opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,663 shares of company stock worth $5,338,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

