SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $32.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,695 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 359.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,224 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

