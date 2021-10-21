SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SLM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 132,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.38. SLM has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

