SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.17 EPS

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.65 EPS.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.45 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.