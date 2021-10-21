Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $165.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

