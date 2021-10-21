Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $145.02

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.02 and last traded at $143.98, with a volume of 7985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 512,991 shares of company stock worth $9,252,697. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

