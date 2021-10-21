Simon Davis Acquires 2,500 Shares of The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Stock

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) insider Simon Davis bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 991 ($12.95) per share, with a total value of £24,775 ($32,368.70).

Shares of BGFD stock opened at GBX 986 ($12.88) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £930.07 million and a PE ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,040.17. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 915 ($11.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,136 ($14.84).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

