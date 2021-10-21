Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares traded down 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $135.54 and last traded at $140.57. 26,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,155,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

