Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $53,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $273.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.80 and its 200-day moving average is $261.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $196.09 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

