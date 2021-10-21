Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 70,116 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,452,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,116 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $58,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -159.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

