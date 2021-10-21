Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $66,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,028.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.70. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.