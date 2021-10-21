Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 868,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,251 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $81,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $21,209,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Integer by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Integer by 31.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Integer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,772 shares of company stock worth $1,596,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.42. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.