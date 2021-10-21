Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $85.93 Million Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $85,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 4.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

In other South State news, CFO William E. V. Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.07. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

