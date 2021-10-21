Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 284,561 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42.

