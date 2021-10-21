Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,998. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.