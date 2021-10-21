Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,998. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.37.

