Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. 19,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

