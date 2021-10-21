Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Silicom has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $41.80 on Thursday. Silicom has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $288.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,758 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Silicom worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Silicom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

