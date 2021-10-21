Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000.

SGFY opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGFY shares. Cowen started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

