Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 41,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

EDIT stock opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.