Sigma Planning Corp Takes $417,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

JKL opened at $59.57 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $177.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

