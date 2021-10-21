Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 315.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

