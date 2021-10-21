Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 19.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $180.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.