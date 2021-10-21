Sigma Planning Corp Has $466,000 Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.6% during the second quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 459,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 50.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 222.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

TLK stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

