Shravan Goli Sells 17,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $562,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $184,234.68.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $33.15 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.