Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Expands By 22.2%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,441,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 14,278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 126.2 days.

OTCMKTS WYNMF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

