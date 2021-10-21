Short Interest in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Drops By 18.5%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Windtree Therapeutics news, Director James Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

WINT stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.