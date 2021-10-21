Short Interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Drops By 20.1%

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

