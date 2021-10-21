Short Interest in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Grows By 21.5%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:SNII opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

